Police to launch crackdown against PTI’s financiers

In the wake of the recent stalemate between the former ruling party and law enforcers over deposed prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest fiasco, the federal police on Wednesday decided to launch a crackdown on all those who are providing financial support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Police sources privy to the matter said a list of financiers, comprising 21 people, has been prepared and they will be arrested soon, as the police had warned them earlier.

It is pertinent to mention that in the recent meeting of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), it was unanimously decided to counter PTI with an iron fist under the law.

In a joint statement, the ruling coalition vehemently condemned PTI workers’ attack on police personnel and torching of vehicles.

The huddle declared that the entire nation has seen that PTI is not a political party but a clique of militants trained by banned outfits, for which there is evidence and proof, so it was decided to take action in this regard according to the law.

Capital police apprehend 316 suspects

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police conducted raids in the twin cities and arrested 316 suspects involved in vandalism at the Judicial Complex during the hearing of the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case.

Police said with the help of cameras, the identification process is underway to arrest more suspects, while private institutions and companies involved in terrorist activities have also been identified.