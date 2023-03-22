Parliament joint session to ‘pitchfork’ PTI to be held today

A joint session of Parliament is set to convene in Islamabad today to discuss important decisions to establish the writ of the state which the government considers being challenged relentlessly by former premier Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The session had been summoned following a confab of the parties part of the ruling coalition after ‘mayhem’ in Islamabad as former premier Imran Khan appeared before a local court at Federal Judicial Complex.

The statement also expressed concern over smear campaigns on social media against state institutions, particularly the army chief and use of trained militants to challenge the writ of the state.

It urged overseas Pakistanis to refrain from becoming part of the nefarious agenda.

The session will be convened by Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervez Ashraf and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also attend it.

The agenda of the session will include the resolution to condemn the malicious campaign against the state institutions and personalities associated with them, the economic situation, occupied Kashmir, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), foreign policy, climate change and ballooning population.