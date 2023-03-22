Pakistan to confirm first day of Ramadan 2023 today

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will confirm the first day of Ramadan 2023 today (Wednesday).

The committee will meet in Peshawar for a Ramadan moon sighting under committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

At the same time, the meetings of the zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will be held at their respective headquarters.

The official announcement about the sighting of the Ramadan crescent will be made by the committee chairman.

Meanwhile, the Ramadan crescent has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Muslim-majority nations along with Australia, and the UK until Tuesday evening.

Hence, fasts to begin from Thursday in these countries.