Weather turns pleasant as Karachi receives scattered showers

The people of Karachi woke up to pleasant weather Wednesday morning. Rain with cool winds washed away the Wednesday blues.

Drizzling was first reported in Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Shahra-e-Faisal, and Malir. Following by scattered showers in North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Saddar.

Gulistan-e- Jauhar, Dalmia, Orangi Town, Banaras, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, and Newtown also received heavy downpours.

Some roads have become slippery, while rainwater inundated several low-lying areas which hampered traffic flow.

The scattered showers also caused power outages in various areas of the city.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said a strong cloud mass with heavy rain is approaching from the Arabian Sea, subsequently, Karachi, Thatta & Hyderabad districts going to receive moderate to heavy showers in the coming hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast that a new rain system is expected to enter the country from March 21 which will continue till March 23.

Under the influence of this weather system, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to receive heavy rains.