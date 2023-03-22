Nine killed in Tuesday’s earthquake across Pakistan: NDMA

Nine people were killed and scores injured across the country after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake lasting for at least 30 seconds jolted Pakistan on Tuesday night.

As per details, the quake was felt across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Bannu, Peshawar, Lahore, Abbottabad, Loralai, Jaranwala, Mailsi, Chichawatni, Minchinabad, Lakki Marwat, Kohlu, Jahanian, Pakpattan, Shorkot, Dijkot, Shakargarh, Lodhran, Layyah among many others.

The horrific tremors also rattled parts of Afghanistan, India, Kazakhstan Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, and Kyrgyzstan— sending panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices.

As per AFP, 13 people died in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“It was a powerful earthquake and we feared maximum damage due to the intensity – that’s why we issued an alert,” Bilal Faizi, a Rescue 1122 spokesman in KP, told AFP.

“But fortunately, our fears proved wrong. Residents panicked due to the magnitude of the earthquake, but the damage was minimal.”

“The children started shouting that there is an earthquake. We all ran out. The horrors of the earthquake in Turkey and neighboring countries had a strong effect on our nerves,” said Ikhlaq Kazmi, a retired professor in Rawalpindi.

In Swat, three people lost their lives in various accidents during the tremors, including 20-year-old Hamza of Chongai village from a wall collapse, as his injured friend was pulled out of the rubble.

NDMA reports damage

A report of the National Disaster Management Authority stated that victims in Pakistan included five men, two women and children each. It said 60 people were injured and 28 houses damaged in the country.

Moreover, aftershocks of last night’s earthquake continued in most parts of the country on Wednesday. The tremors were felt at 7:06pm, whose magnitude was recorded at 4.2 on the Richter scale.

The depth of the aftershock was 120km, and its epicenter recorded in Tajikistan.

PM condoles with victims’ families

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the damage caused by the earthquake in different parts of the country. He also expressed sorrow over the deaths and condoled with the bereaved families.

The PM instructed the federal and provincial governments to take immediate steps in their respective areas. He also directed the NDMA and PDMAs to take emergency measures and help the public.

6.8-magnitude quake

As per the Met Department, Tuesday night’s quake occurred at 9:47pm with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale. It said the depth was 180km and the epicenter Hindukush region of Afghanistan.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.5, and its epicenter Jurm, Afghanistan with a depth of over 186km.

In the wake of the tremors, Islamabad’s Polyclinic and Pims Hospitals have been placed on alert.

The staff and hospital administration should take precautionary measures to deal with any emergency, said the health minister.

Reportedly, parts of Abbottabad faced a power outage post the earthquake.