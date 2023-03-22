Nine killed as strong earthquake rattles Pakistan

Nine people were killed and scores were injured after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake lasting for at least 30 seconds jolted Pakistan Tuesday night.

As per details, the quake was felt all across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Bannu, Peshawar, Lahore, Abbottabad, Loralai, Jaranwala, Mailsi, Chichawatni, Minchinabad, Lakki Marwat, Kohlu, Jahanian, Pakpattan, Shorkot, Dijkot, Shakargarh, Lodhran, Layyah among many others.

The horrific earthquake also rattled parts of Afghanistan, India, Kazakhstan Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, and Kyrgyzstan— sending panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices.

Reportedly, 11 people died—nine in Pakistan and two in Afghanistan.

As per the Met Department, the quake occurred at 9:47pm with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale. It said the depth was 180km and the epicenter Hindukush region of Afghanistan.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.5, and its epicenter Jurm, Afghanistan with a depth of over 186km.

In the wake of the tremors, Islamabad’s Polyclinic and Pims Hospitals have been placed on alert.

The staff and hospital administration should take precautionary measures to deal with any emergency, said the health minister.

Reportedly, parts of Abbottabad faced a power outage post the earthquake.