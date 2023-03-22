Punjabi separatist Amritpal Singh: Who dogged 80,000 policemen

A new footage of Indian Punjabi Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh has emerged on social media in which 30-year-old ‘Waris Punjab De’ supremo can be seen exiting a car and hightailing it on a motorbike.

Amritpal Singh dodged hundreds of thousands of Punjab policemen for five days in a row in a movie-like hunt across India’s Punjab state.

Dubai returned Sikh preacher is also seen in a clip from a toll booth in Jalandhar at around 11.27 am on Saturday, the day the Punjab police launched its operation to arrest him. He is in the front seat of a Maruti Brezza car, reported NDTV.

#FreeAmritpal protests in the UK

The phrase #FreeAmritpal had been sprayed on the property as several dozen protesters gathered outside. Indian media reported that the vandalism had taken place late Sunday.

India registered a “strong protest” with the State Department as well as the US embassy in New Delhi.

The US government “was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement late Monday.

Indian authorities extended a mobile internet blackout across a state of about 30 million people on Monday as police hunted a ‘radical Sikh preacher’.

The blackout extension came after supporters of Amritpal Singh were filmed vandalising India’s consulate in San Francisco. A similar disturbance also took place in London.

Authorities in the northern state of Punjab launched a major search on Saturday for Singh, who has risen to prominence in recent months demanding the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland.

Police said on Monday they had arrested 114 people so far but Singh’s whereabouts were unknown.

The internet outage, originally in place until noon (0630 GMT) on Monday, was extended for another 24 hours.

Videos posted online, and independently verified by AFP, showed men smashing doors and windows of the Indian consulate in San Francisco after they broke down barricades set up outside the building.

