Sana Fakhar advises fans, not to hold regrets in life

Pakistani Actor Sana Fakhar advised her fans to stop regretting things in life. The past year, Sana Fakhar got divorced from her husband Fakhar Inaam after a long tenure of 14 years. Afterwards, she stated in an interview that she tried her best to save the marriage for a long time yet they both could not make it work.

Sana Fakhar who used to be under the limelight of mainstream TV dramas for a long time has lately been very active on the internet by sharing her personal life on Twitter and Instagram. She shared a life tip with her fans by writing it in her Instagram post caption.

She wrote, “Zindagi mein pachtawa karna chor do, kuch aisa karo kay tumhein chornay walay pachatayein.” Fans appreciated her step of being bluntly honest in front of the world, and stepping in the world with utter confidence, wearing it like a crown.

A user wrote, “Dreamgirl,” another replied, “Amazing,” and fans praised her self-love and poured in love for her personality, quoting “Beautiful Personality.”

Sana played eminent roles in Pakistani dramas such as “Alif Allah Aur Insan,” “O Rangreza,” “Yeh Zindagi Hai,” “Sawaab,” “Zakham,” and “Qayamat.”