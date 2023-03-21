Selena Gomez becomes first woman to cross 400m Instagram followers

Selena Gomez, an internationally known icon, gained 402 million followers on her official Instagram account, to which she expressed immense gratitude and love for all her fans. She took a short break previously, but came back online and decided to take over the whole app.

She quite often, informs her fans about some personal and some professional chunks of her life. After gaining the most followers on the social site, she posted a major throw-back video with her fans and also said that she wished that she could hug all of them.

Recently she posted on her official account, the pictures with her fans from numerous occasions, whether it be concerts or some random place bump. She also posted a picture of her younger self where she could be seen hugging few of her fans who were seen holding cheer banners and posters for her.

She wrote, “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you,” adding a white heart emoji at the end of her caption. Fans and followers of Ms Gomez, spammed her latest post with praise comments, and wishes for her alongside sharing the images and liking the post.

After her post, one fan, cheerfully replied to her caption, “Do it. We will make a line…” requesting her to hug all her fans and they were willing to stand in lines, just to hug their favourite star. Another one commented, “I don’t typically feel connected to artists that I don’t know. But Selena… I love this girl! Will rock with you forever,” and added a heart emoji.

He followers kept pouring love in her comment section, some also posted emotional remarks about the pictures, they said, “You reposting our photo was not on my 2023 bingo card…. I am geeking! Miss you and this tour so much,” and added numerous emoji to emphasize their emotions. Some also wishes her well and gave her piece of advice, “Life rewards good people like you, never allow anyone to turn off your light… you are unique and authentic..”.

She owns her own make-up brand named, “Rarebeauty.” A few from Selena’s hits are, “Dreaming of You,” Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.“ “ Could Fall in Love,“ “Love You To Loose Me,” “Slow Down,” “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” “Same Old Love,” “Hands To Myself,” and “Good For You.”