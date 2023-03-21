ISI brigadier martyred in South Waziristan gun battle

A senior official of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) was martyred in an exchange of fire with alleged terrorists in South Waziristan on Tuesday night.

According to the ISPR, the security forces were engaged in a gun battle with alleged terrorists in the Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan. ISI Brig Mustafa Kamal Barki was martyred while leading the operation.

The ISPR statement said seven security personnel were also injured, while two were critically wounded.

It further said Brig Barki and his team put up a strong resistance against terrorists during the encounter. The officer sacrificed his life for peace in the homeland.

The military’s media wing said the defence forces of the country and intelligence agencies pledge to reaffirm and demonstrate a firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country.