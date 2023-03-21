Xi says China backs ‘peaceful settlement’ of Ukraine conflict

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday said Beijing backs a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

“We are guided by the principles of the United Nations … and promote a peaceful settlement” of fighting in Ukraine, Xi said. “We are always for peace and dialogue,” he added.

China’s President Xi Jinping said Tuesday he had signed an agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin bringing their ties into a “new era” of cooperation.

“We signed a statement on deepening the strategic partnership and bilateral ties which are entering a new era,” Xi said following talks with Putin in the Kremlin.

Russia, China accuse US of ‘undermining’ global security: declaration

Russia and China have accused the United States of “undermining” global security, according to a declaration signed by President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

“The parties call on the United States to stop undermining international and regional security and global strategic stability in order to secure its unilateral military advantage,” Russia and China said in the declaration.