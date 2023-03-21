6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan, India

A number of cities across Pakistan, including the federal capital, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, were jolted by a strong earthquake on Tuesday night.

Initial reports suggest the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.7 on the Richter scale.

Reportedly, the quake was felt all across Pakistan, including Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Bannu, Peshawar, Lahore, Abbottabad, Loralai, Jaranwala, Mailsi, Chichawatni, Minchinabad, Lakki Marwat, Kohlu, Jahanian, Pakpattan, Shorkot, Dijkot, Shakargarh, Lodhran, Layyah among many others.

According to reports, the quake was also felt in Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan.

As per the Met Department, the quake occurred at 9:47pm with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale. It said the depth was 180km and the epicenter Hindukush region of Afghanistan.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.5, and its epicenter Jurm, Afghanistan with a depth of over 186km.

Courtesy: USGS

In the wake of the tremors, Islamabad’s Polyclinic and Pims Hospitals have been placed on alert.

The staff and hospital administration should take precautionary measures to deal with any emergency, said the health minister.

Rescue teams in Lahore were also put on alert. Rescue sources said emergency has been announced in district control rooms.

Reportedly, parts of Abbottabad faced a power outage post the earthquake.