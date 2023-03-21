Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to embrace the screens, yet again

Mawra Hocane, a stunning and incredibly competent Pakistani actor who works in both television and movies. She has appeared in a number of incredible, popular drama serials.

“Sabaat,” (2020) was her most recent successful drama series, which included Ameer Gilani as well, who made his acting debut there.

Fans adored the couple’s on-screen chemistry, hence they’re excited to see them together again. Mawra Hocane told about the project she was working on with Ameer Gilani last year, which was slated to be shot after his graduation from Harvard.

The title of the next drama series would be “Nauroz”, by Momina Duraid. The drama was written by Kashif Anwar, and Shehzad Kashmiri, who also directed “Sabaat” and “Parizaad.” Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani, Syed Jibran, Rana Majid, and other actors are also featured in the cast.

The plot of the drama is yet to be disclosed, but fans are waiting anxiously for the couple to act together, on-screen once again.

It will broadcast on the coming soon Green Entertainment Channel. Mawra Hocane published numerous stories regarding her upcoming drama with Ameer Gilani. She said, “We have gathered for you so many BTS images from the project that Mawra Hocane would be seen in working with Rana Majid.

Earlier, in 2018 Mawra Hocane also made her Indian film debut opposite to Harshvardhan Rane in a Bollywood movie “Sanam Teri Kasam.”