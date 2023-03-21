Ramazan moon not sighted: S. Arabia confirms first day of holy month on Thursday

The Ramazan moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening from the Tamir observatory in Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya reported.

Thus, first Ramazan will be observed on Thursday (March 23) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has announced that the crescent for the month of Ramazan was not sighted today.

Subsequently, Thursday will be the first day of Ramazan in the country. Therefore, Wednesday, March 22, would be the last day of the Islamic month of Shaban.

The Islamic calendar is usually either 29 or 30 days and the beginning and end of the month depends on the crescent moon, which is why Ramazan is not set on any specific days annually, reported Khaleej Times.