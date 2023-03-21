3 terrorists killed, as many soldiers martyred in DI Khan gun battle

Three army personnel embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with alleged terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district on Tuesday.

Three terrorists were also killed in the encounter with the security forces.

According to the Inter-Services public Relations, alleged terrorists attacked a police checkpost in the Khutti area of Dera Ismail Khan.

Also Read: Eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

The security forces immediately cordoned off the area, blocking all possible escape routes.

The fleeing terrorists were intercepted in the Saggu area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, three terrorists were shot dead.

Also Read: Chief wants army to maintain bravery, competence in war against terrorism

However, as many security personnel were also martyred in the firing from the assailants. They were identified as Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal (42, from Lodhran), Naik Muhammad Asad (34, from Khanewal) and Sepoy Muhammad Essa (22, South Waziristan).

The law enforcement agencies seized weapons and explosives from the possession of the killed terrorists.

The forces also initiated a search operation in the area to eliminate any more terrorists.

The ISPR statement such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthened the resolve to defend the homeland.

Condemnation

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father, former president Asif Zardari, have condemned the terrorist attack in DI Khan.

They also expressed grief over the martyrdom of three soldiers in the gunfire exchange. They said those who attack military personnel will be dealt with strictly.

Bilawal and Zardari also expressed condolences with the heirs of the martyrs.