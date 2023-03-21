Lahore Qalandars gave Pakistan stars like Shaheen, Haris: Atif Rana

Lahore Qalandars’ CEO Atif Rana said on Tuesday that his team created many star cricketers, who represented and helped Pakistan in International competitions.

Atif Rana was speaking to media at the trials for Hockey, another initiative of Lahore Qalandars.

He added that when they started the player development programme, many people said that they were wasting the money.

Atif Rana added that they were told that talent was finished in Pakistan but brought back Aqib Javed to Pakistan, who found many talented players.

Atif Rana said that they gave Pakistan talented cricketers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

The CEO of Lahore Qalandars also said that they work purely on merit and do not take players based on references, which is one reason why their performance in so good.

He added that their intention is good, which is why they are getting good results.