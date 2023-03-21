Netflix under fire for showing extreme scenes of Princess Diana’s car crash

Netflix faced extreme backlash when it was disclosed that “The Crown” season 6 will be showcasing a scene in the season, recreating Princess Diana’s car crash, including the minor details such as the destroyed car.

People have been slamming the season for this sole reason, some have a point of view that those scenes might be disturbing for some people as it shows the details of the crash, and some are also of the view that it might hurt the sentiments of the Royal family.

The recreated scene of the original incident

Some people also find it very cruel and sadistic to recreate such a horrific incident and even worse to play it on screen.

The Mercedes crash replica to be featured in the upcoming season of “The Crown”

People also pin pointed that Netflix will make both the prince relive their nightmares as those scenes might bring back the pain and trauma they faced after their mother (Princess Diana) died.

The scene shows the Princess sitting in her car (Played by Elizabeth Debicki) in “The Crown” while her car is being chased by the paparazzi on their motorbikes, the car then enters the Paris Tunnel where it met the terrible accident that killed her. Netflix copied the crushed car which is even more heartbreaking.