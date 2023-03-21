Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

In response to summons, Farah says nothing to do with Toshakhana case

Demands bureau chairman cancel summons or she will move court for it
Danish Munir Mar 21, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

Farhat Shehzadi, alias Farah Gogi, has sent her reply to the National Accountability Bureau chairman in response to the summons issued to her for Tuesday in the Toshakhana case probe.

In her response, Farah Gogi’s lawyer says she has nothing to do with the Toshakhana case. The NAB is sending notices to his client due to political opposition, he added.

Also Read: FIA money laundering case: Arrest warrant delivered at Farah Gogi’s residence

The lawyer maintained that the NAB cannot investigate a private person.

The close friend of the former first lady has demanded the bureau chairman cancel the summons issued to her, or she will move the court in this regard.

The National Accountability Bureau had summoned Farhat Shahzadi, alias Farah Gogi, in the probe into the Toshakhana case. She was asked to appear in the NAB Rawalpindi office on March 21.

Corruption

NAB

Farah Gogi

Toshakhana case

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div