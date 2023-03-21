Rs5bn Ramazan package enforced at Utility Stores from today

The federal government’s Rs5 billion Ramazan package has been enforced from Tuesday (today), offering 19 essential commodities on subsidized rates, including sugar and ghee.

The government has set different subsidized rates for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) beneficiaries and other consumers at Utility Stores Corporation outlets.

Commodities Non-BISP subsidy BISP beneficiaries 10kg flour bag Rs648 after Rs27 subsidy Rs400 after Rs52 subsidy Ghee Rs490 after Rs25 subsidy Rs300 after Rs100 subsidy Sugar per kg Rs89 after Rs11 subsidy Rs70 after Rs30 subsidy

Moreover, there will be a Rs20 subsidy on white chickpea and rice, Rs50 on chickpea flour (besan) and dates, Rs100 on tea.

The government has also started distributing free flour among BISP cardholders in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The Ramazan package will be available to consumers from today till Eidul Fitr.

This year, the Ramazan package has been slashed by Rs3 billion to Rs5 billion, even as inflation rates climb to historic highs, and also divided the subsidizes into two categories.

Last year, Rs8bn had been allocated for the Ramazan package subsidies.

The package has been divided into Rs1.15 billion for BISP beneficiaries, and Rs3.84 billion for non-BISP consumers.

CS inspects free flour distribution points

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter on Tuesday paid multiple visits to ensure provision of free flour distribution and visited points established in Lahore, Kasur, Okara and Sahiwal.

He reviewed the distribution of free flour in Manga Mandi, Jhambar, Renala Khurd, Jinnah Stadium in Okara, Sahiwal Stadium, and issued orders for immediate redressal of grievances of people.

Also Read: Remittances see slight increase, as Ramazan draws close

The CS expressed dissatisfaction over the facilities at Jhambar flour point and directed the Kasur deputy commissioner to improve the arrangements immediately.

The top bureaucrat in Punjab said the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package is to provide relief to the deserving people.

He ordered that the process of provision of flour be completed in the minimum time to avoid rush.

He said more than 2.5 million flour bags have been distributed across the province so far. He urged the citizens to display some discipline in case of a rush.

Read Also: Back-breaking inflation: Rs8bn Ramazan Package slashed by Rs3bn