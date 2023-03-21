Shahid Afridi vows to speak for oppressed when asked about Modi, Kashmir

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shahid Afridi gave a strong message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let Indian team tour Pakistan, as Pakistanis always stand for peace and harmony.

Shahid Afridi was speaking to journalists in Doha, Qatar, on the occasion of Legends Cricket League, which was won by Asian Lions, the team represented by Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Tanvir and others.

Afridi said that cricket fans from both nations want to peace series between their teams so Narendra Modi should send their team for Asia Cup.

Indian journalist said that Narendra Modi was unhappy because Shahid Afridi raised his voice on Modi government’s oppression against Kashmiris.

Shahid Afridi replied that he speaks against oppression all over the world and will speak against oppressors whether they are from any religion.

He added that there were many friendly moments between former Pakistani and Indian cricketers during the Legends league, which should continue.