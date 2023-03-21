Watch Live
Sports » Football

Pakistan loses to Maldives 1-0 in Football friendly

Aisam Ibrahim scored the only goal of match in the first half
Qadir Khawaja Mar 21, 2023
<p>Pakistan Football team poses before friendly match against Maldives. PHOTO: PFF</p>

Pakistan Football Team lost to Maldives by one goal in the friendly match against Laamu Gan Zone Stadium.

Pakistan Football Team, who could not get many chances to play International matches in last few years, as Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was banned, created some chances in the match but could not avail them.

The hosts, Maldives started well and scored their only goal of the match in the 20th minute, when Aisam Ibrahim, the 25-year-old midfielder who plays for the Maldives’ club Maziya, scored the goal.

It was his second career goal, as he scored his first goal against Bangladesh in four-nation tournament in 2021.

Still it was a good opportunity for Pakistan’s team, who played in front of a jam packed stadium in Maldives, who supported both teams for their excellent play.

Many players from Pakistan played together for the first time, as they play in the foreign leagues, but their one touch passing showed that they could do well if they stayed together for a long time.

