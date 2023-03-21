Ansha Afridi’s Gucci bag grabs sight post PSL final

Netizens paid attention to Ansha Afridi’s Gucci bag, valued up to $8,000. Ansha Afridi, daughter of a well-known cricketer in Pakistan Shahid Afridi, was recently spotted at the PSL 8 stadium celebrating her husband Shaheen Afridi’s victory with a Gucci bag that could have cost up to $8 million.

Numerous politicians and actors have been seen using exclusive Gucci handbags costing thousands of dollars. Ansha Afridi was also seen visiting the stadium with her husband Shaheen Shah Afridi carrying a Gucci bag. The price of the stunning bag, which was from the “Queen Margaret Cloth Handbag” series, shocked fans who were curious to know how much it costed.

Fans also commented about Ansha’s handbag, one wrote, “So what? Her father and her husband can both afford to get her this bag, so why not.” Another user said, “She can certainly afford it given both her father and her husband are professional cricket players.”

Some also sarcastically commented, “Ye bag sasty wali master copy bhi ho sakta ha,” calling the bag a copy of the original one. Another one said, “we are Pakistani people just yo let ya all know. jitni copy ham log banate hain and the precision of the copy is next level.” Some fans were also seen supporting the couple by saying, “Allah pak orr izzat or rizk mai izaafa farmaye dono k Ameen.” And also trolled other users and backed the cricketer and his wife, “Hmari awam ko bila wja tankeed krna boht acha lgta h…ary bhai us ny wo bag use kr lya to tmhary baap ka paisa nahi tha..”