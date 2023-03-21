Zaman Park operation: AAG expresses no-confidence in LHC judge

As the Lahore High Court heard PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s contempt of court plea against the operation at his Zaman Park residence the last week, the government’s counsel expressed no-confidence in the judge on the bench.

During the hearing of the plea on Tuesday, the Lahore High Court sought response from the Punjab police chief and other respondents in the case.

The court then adjourned the hearing till next Tuesday.

Also Read: Imran moves LHC for contempt against police ‘operation’ at Zaman Park

The Punjab government’s lawyer expressed no-confidence in Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, and sought the case be transferred to another court.

However, the court expressed displeasure at the assistant advocate general’s demand.

Justice Sheikh asked what the defense did not trust the court with?

Also Read: PTI to file cases against police officers over Zaman Park raid

“If such a situation arises in the future, the court will initiate contempt of court proceedings,” Justice Sheikh warned, adding action can also be taken by taking suo motu notice.

The judge noted the case has been already going on, and the court issued an order earlier. “So don’t insult the judiciary,” Justice Sheikh noted.

Also Read: LHC resumes hearing on Zaman Park operation

“The court repeatedly issued you notices for the record of cases, but you sought time,” he further said, adding the counsel could receive the copy through WhatsApp in this day and age.