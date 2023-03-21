KSE-100 index slide continues amid IMF deal uncertainty

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 index could not come out of recession even on the second day of the trading week, and fell by 40 points.

The KSE-100 index fell by 40 points and closed at 40,878 points.

On Monday, the 100 index of the PSX had declined by 411 points at the closing time of the first day of the trading session.

The stocks showed a negative change of -1%, closing at 40,918.45 points against 41,329.95 points on the previous trading day of Friday.