Rupee makes minor gains against dollar in interbank market

The rupee gained 11 paisas against the US dollar amid, while an IMF official refused to give a timeframe for the finalization of a staff-level agreement for a loan program.

At the closing time of the second day of the trading week, the US dollar lost 11 paisas against the local currency to settle at Rs283.92.

In the open market, mighty dollar remained steady at Rs286.

Read Also: Rupee loses winning streak against dollar with drop of Rs2.33

On Monday, the rupee had lost its winning streak against the greenback amid rising inflation and a delay in an agreement between the IMF and Pakistan for loan revival.

At the closing time on Monday, the greenback gained Rs2.33 and closed at Rs284.03 against the rupee.