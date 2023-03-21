Elahi’s family members issued show-cause notices in money laundering case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to Parvez Elahi’s son Rasikh Elahi, and daughters-in-law Zahra Elahi and Tehreem Elahi in the investigation into a money laundering case.

The FIA has made some progress in the investigation against Parvez Elahi and his family members.

The law enforcement agency issued show-cause notices to the former chief minister’s son Rasikh Elahi and his wife Zahra as well as Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem and other suspects in the case.

The notices have been issued under the Money Laundering Act 2010.

Earlier this week, a Lahore court had ordered the freezing of properties and accounts worth billions of rupees.

The suspects have been asked to produce the money trail of the properties accumulated through alleged money laundering.

Properties measuring 17,427 kanal worth Rs10 billion have so far been frozen, as well as 22 bank accounts of all the co-suspects.

Sources told SAMAA TV that these accounts received around Rs3.5 billion.