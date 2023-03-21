Progress on 9th review, yet some points to be discussed: IMF official

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative in Pakistan has refused to give a timeframe for finalization of the staff-level agreement to unlock the next tranche of a $6.5 billion loan program.

However, she did admit that there has been considerable progress in the consultations to carry forward the ninth economic review.

Despite the passage of 50 days since the talks between Pakistan and a visiting IMF mission concluded on a staff-level agreement to receive the next installment of $1.1 billion from the $6.5 billion loan program.

Also Read: IMF puts damper on loan deal, sets new condition for Pakistan

Reportedly, a delay in assurance by friendly countries to provide financing of $5 billion is leading to a delay in the finalization of the agreement.

In an exclusive conversation with SAMAA TV, Esther Perez Ruiz claimed there has been progress in the consultations on the ninth review of the loan facility.

However, she said there were still some points left to be discussed. Adequate financial assistance must be ensured to support the implementation of the policy agenda, she added.

Also Read: Ambassador Blome sees US investment reaching new heights in Pakistan

Economists deem political instability as the main reason for the delay

Noted economist Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri says that until it is clear which party or parties will form a government after four or six months, it is natural that the friendly countries will not bail Pakistan out immediately.

“China has agreed to a partial roll over, but there is a delay on the part of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Until they give a written assurance, I don’t see the staff-level agreement happening,” Mr Suleri told SAMAA TV.

The IMF has also raised questions on the proposed subsidy of Rs50 per liter on petrol for the low-income segments. The Fund’s Pakistan representative said they were not consulted before the major decision.

Ms Ruiz says there will be a discussion with Pakistan on the total cost, targets and fraud prevention in the subsidized petrol scheme.