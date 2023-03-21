Interim head coach Abdur Rehman wants to give chance to youngsters

Pakistan Cricket Team’s temporary head coach for the series against Afghanistan, Abdur Rehman hoped that they would give more chances to the youngsters in the absence of top players.

Abdur Rehman was addressing a press conference in Lahore, as he said that it was an honour for him to be head coach of Pakistan for series and he would try his best to help Pakistan win.

He added that Afghanistan’s main players like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq played Pakistan Super League (PSL) recently and Pakistan’s players know them well.

Abdur Rehman also said that Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah are experienced and would be trump card for the team.

He was coach of Multan Sultans in the PSL and even though their highest wicket taker Abbas Afridi was not selected, he hoped that the fast bowler would represent Pakistan soon if he kept working hard the same way.

Abdur Rehman acknowledged that Afghanistan has good spin attack, which could be dangerous in Sharjah, which is their adopted homeground, but Pakistan’s batting line up is also in form.