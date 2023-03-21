IHC adjourns Tyrian White case hearing till March 29

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till March 29 on a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

The plea submitted by lawyer Hafiz Ahtisham was heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq. During the hearing, the court remarked that there are many things to do and cannot make decisions about personal lives, and lawyers.

“If there is an aggrieved party, it is the girl herself”, remarked Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

After the petitioner’s lawyers concluded arguments upon which the court adjourned the hearing till March 29.

Earlier, the matter was taken up by the ben¬ch comprising Chief Jus¬tice Aamer Farooq, Just¬ice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

Justice Farooq asked how a disqualified individual can remain a party chairman, as well as what would happen to a lawmaker’s disqualification if the National Assembly were to be dissolved.

The counsel argued that the disqualification would remain in place until Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution was in effect.

The IHC Chief Justice cited the case of former senator Faisal Vawda, who was disqualified for the duration of the Assembly’s term rather than for life, to which the counsel replied that the facts of the two cases were not the same.