Mexico: Seven killed, 15 injured in fireworks workshop explosion

An explosion at fireworks workshop in the central Mexican state of Morelos has left at least seven people dead and about 15 others injured, said government authorities.

According to details, the explosion occurred in the town of Totolapan inside a house where fireworks were made and stored ‘clandestinely’.

Following the incident, the state governor lamented on social media, saying he “deeply regrets the loss of life caused by the explosion”.

Fireworks production workshops, often operating covertly, experience frequent accidents.

In December 2016, multiple explosions occurred at a fireworks market in Tultepec, killing 42 and injuring dozens of others.