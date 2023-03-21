Apple to make this controversial change to iPhone 15 series

The latest iPhone 15 Pro leak suggests that Apple could be making a controversial change to one of its existing buttons.

The mute switch, which has become a staple of iPhones since the original model in 2007, could be replaced by a single button.

This information was revealed by MacRumors, who spotted a leaked video on China’s version of TikTok. The video featured CAD images of the iPhone 15 Pro series and showed that the ‘Pro’ models could have some major changes to their buttons.

The images backed up earlier rumors that the volume buttons would be replaced by a single button. Moreover, the mute switch may be replaced by a button with haptic feedback, instead of the current mechanical movement.

Also read: Explore universe with upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope!

The changes could be limited to the ‘Pro’ models, as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may still have two separate volume buttons and a mute switch.

The change could be controversial for those familiar with the feel and action of the mute switch and volume buttons. Moreover, Apple could be looking to make all of its buttons use haptic feedback.

The new button could be a versatile addition to the iPhone 15 Pro series, with the mute function being toggled on or off in software.

Also read: Huawei Mate X3’s ultra-thin display rumored to be game-changer for foldable smartphones

It could also become a distinct camera shutter button, which is currently the role of the ‘volume up’ button. This could prevent users from pressing the wrong button when taking photos.

At the moment, these are all rumors and nothing is certain until the iPhone 15 series launch in the first half of September. More details and design hints are expected to emerge in the coming months, so stay tuned for further updates.