Bollywood star Kirron Kher tests positive for COVID-19

Renowned Bollywood star Kirron Kher has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The actress-turned-politician shared her health update on her official Twitter handle on Monday.

“I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested,” she wrote.

In 2021, the veteran actress was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, multiple myeloma, however, she made a comeback as a judge on India’s Got Talent.

Loved by many, the 70-year-old actress has played several motherly roles throughout her career which is why she is now known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood.

Kirron, on the work front, is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP leader.