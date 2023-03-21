LHC approves protective bail of Imran Khan in terrorism, NAB cases

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday covertly reached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to obtain protective bail in two separate cases under terrorism charges and those pertaining to financial irregularities registered by anti-graft watchdog.

The ex-PM appeared before the court to obtain bail in cases registered at Golra police station and counter-terrorism department (CTD).

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider. The bench granted bail to the former premier which will remain effective till March 27.

Another bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted protective bail to ex-PM in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases for 10 days.

Imran’s counsel said that an institution was already investigating the Toshakhana case and the trial was already underway.

He noted that NAB has also started the investigation of Toshakhana case.

The counsel said that his client was not getting adequate time to assist the court with a plethora of cases he was being framed in on a regular basis.

After reaching the high court amid tight security, Imran first appeared before Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for PTI’s contempt petition against the police operation at his Zaman Park residence.

The judge asked about Imran’s guards, but instructed them to leave as police officers were present for security.

Imran recounted the events of March 18, stating that police broke down his house’s windows when his wife was home alone.

“My [house] windows were shattered, screams of my baparda [hijabi] wife could be heard in recordings,” he fumed.

“The sanctity of my home was breached,” Imran told the court, claiming that five of his guards were kidnapped and tortured.

He claimed that obstructions were set up to prevent him from reaching court in Islamabad and even today, he secretly arrived without a convoy in a car that nobody knows about.

The court directed the government lawyer to seek directions regarding the operation and warned of contempt proceedings against those disrespecting the court.

The judge emphasized the need to follow the law and take action against those who didn’t comply.

The court ordered the government’s counsel to present his case on the operation and summoned all respondents, including Punjab Police IG in the next hearing on March 28.

Earlier, the same bench proceeded on Imran’s plea seeking details of cases registered against him and ordered the government’s lawyers to appear until tomorrow (Wednesday).