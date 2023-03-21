Imran Khan arrives at Lahore High Court to obtain bail in terrorism cases

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday reached Lahore High Court (LHC) amid a sea of supporters to obtain protective bail in two separate cases under terrorism charges.

Both cases against Khan were registered in the federal capital Islamabad following clashes between the party workers and police ahead of his appearance at Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) last week.

PTI official Twitter handle shared video of Imran Khan leaving his residence Zaman Park.

