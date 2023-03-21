IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea to cancel arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appealing against the arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

The petition was registered by Khawaja Haris, the counsel of Imran Khan requesting to cancel the arrest warrant against his client.

Read here: Imran Khan personally summoned in Toshakhana case on March 30

During the court proceeding today, Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC rejected Imran’s petition stating that the plea was deemed unmaintainable.

On March 18, the IHC blocked the arrest warrants that were issued against Imran Khan by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case however, the session judge maintained the warrant.

Later, the district court summoned Imran Khan on March 30 in Toshakhana criminal proceedings case. Following the PTI chief approached the IHC to cancel the arrest warrant against him.