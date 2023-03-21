Court grants police two-day physical remand of Hassaan Niazi

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s focal person and nephew Barrister Hassaan Niazi in a case related to arms exhibition and interfering in state’s affairs.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah announced the reserved verdict and handed over Niazi to police on two-day physical remand while the investigating officer had sought seven-day physical remand of the PTI stalwart but the request was rejected.

Earlier on March 20, police arrested Hassaan from outside of the anti-terrorism court, and accused Niazi of orchestrating the attack on the police van and personnel at Judicial Complex when clashes broke out between PTI workers and police.

According to the FIR, during the violent confrontation, windowpanes were smashed and the main gate of the complex was broken while a contingent of law enforcers and PTI supporters used anti-riot gear against each other. Several vehicles were torched by PTI supporters.

Hassaan ‘abducted’

Meanwhile, the PTI took to Twitter and claimed Niazi has been “abducted” by Superintendent of Police Nosherwan Ali Chandio, despite securing bail on all cases registered against him.

“It is the peak of police brutality. Hassaan Niazi, a lawyer whose bail was just approved by the court, has been abducted,” it added.