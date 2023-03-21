Videos » Naya Din Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 21th March 2023 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 21th March 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 21th March 2023 Recommended Imran Khan arrives at Lahore High Court to obtain bail in terrorism cases Afghanistan school year starts but no classes held Explore universe with upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope! Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Ravish your wardrobes with GulAhmed’s extravagant Festive Eid Unstitched Collection 2023 Pakistani family sets Guinness World Record for same birthdays IMF puts damper on loan deal, sets new condition for Pakistan