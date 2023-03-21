Explore universe with upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope!

NASA is set to launch a new space telescope, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, in 2027. This telescope is expected to be bigger than the James Webb Space Telescope and is anticipated to unlock a plethora of information about the cosmos.

The telescope, as Marco Sirianni, ESA’s Science Operations Development Manager, puts it, will give a more “panoramic view of the universe and allow more statistical studies.”

It will capture images that are 200 times larger than what the Hubble Space Telescope can, and will be able to survey a whole galaxy in one shot, compared to the Hubble which captures portions of galaxies.

The Roman telescope is expected to gather 20,000 terabytes of data in five years, which is about 20 times the amount of data that the James Webb Telescope will gather.

This will help scientists build a 3-Dimensional model of galaxies and answer many of the questions that astronomers have been trying to answer, such as the expansion of the universe, dark matter and energy, as well as the distances between galaxies.

Moreover, the telescope will also be able to detect other solar systems by using gravitational microlensing. This technique allows astronomers to observe the impact of a planet on the light of a star in the background.

Furthermore, the instrument will also be able to take images of Jupiter-like planets with image quality corrections, thus providing a census of the number of stars with exoplanets and the distances between them.

Overall, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is set to be a major step forward in astronomy, and will hopefully allow astronomers to learn more about the mysteries of the universe.