Bushra Bibi decides against appearing before NAB in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and deposed prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday decided not to appear before the National Accountability Court (NAB) in the Toshakhana case today.

PTI stalwart Fawad Chaudhry said the Toshakhana case does not fall under the jurisdiction of NAB, adding that a commission should be formed over this matter.

Earlier on Monday, the accountability watchdog Lahore chapter had summoned the PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi on March 21 for interrogation in the Toshakhana case.

A two-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrived at Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park. The security staff allowed the bureau’s team to go inside and hand over the notices.

The call-up notices were received by Owais Niazi after which the NAB’s team left. Both Imran Khan and his spouse have been served separate notices for the same date, March 21. They have been asked to bring relevant records to present before the NAB team.

NAB has sought records of the Rolex watch, necklaces, bracelets and lockets retained by the former prime minister and first lady from Toshakhana.

These precious gifts were gifted by Emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.