Suspects held in cleric’s ‘sectarian’ murder in Karachi

Two suspects were arrested in the murder case of a cleric in a suspected sectarian attack on Monday in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

Police claimed to have arrested both suspects involved in the murder.

The cleric identified as Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was shot by unidentified motorcyclists when he was returning home located in block 9 after Fajr prayer.

Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was a member of the Pakistan Ulema Association and a revered member of Jamia Masjid Muhammadiya Noorani Islamic Center.

SAMAA TV had obtained closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the firing incident that showed the target killers riding two motorcycles.

One of the assailants got off the bike and shot the victim in the head at close range.

Speaking to the media, Sunni Ulema Council President Allama Ashraf Garmani said Mufti Abdul Qayyum was overseeing Ayesha Masjid dispute.

He added that consultation with Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman was underway and that a committee meeting will be held to lodge a police complaint.

Garmani said that their protest will continue peacefully.