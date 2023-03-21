Cleric shot dead in Karachi in alleged sectarian violence

A cleric was killed in a suspected sectarian attack on Monday morning in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The cleric identified as Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was shot by unidentified motorcyclists when he was returning home located in block 9 after Fajr prayer.

Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was a member of the Pakistan Ulema Association and a revered member of Jamia Masjid Muhammadiya Noorani Islamic Center.

The police have begun an investigation into the matter and are searching for the suspects.

Meanwhile, SAMAA TV obtained closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the firing incident that shows the target killers riding two motorcycles.

One of the assailants got off the bike and shot the victim in the head at close range.

Speaking to the media, President of Sunni Ulema Council Allama Ashraf Garmani said Mufti Abdul Qayyum was overseeing Ayesha Masjid dispute.

He added that consultation with Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman was underway and that a committee meeting will be held to lodge a police complaint.

The funeral prayer of the slain cleric has not been announced yet.

Garmani said that their protest will continue peacefully.