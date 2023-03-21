Huawei Mate X3’s ultra-thin display rumored to be game-changer for foldable smartphones

Huawei, one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, is all set to launch its latest foldable smartphone - the Huawei Mate X3, on March 23 in China.

According to a tweet by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young, the Huawei Mate X3 will feature a 7.85-inch foldable display and a 6.45-inch cover display. The phone is also expected to be the first from Huawei to feature an Ultra-Thin Glass display, which promises to be more durable and scratch-resistant than traditional foldable screens.

Satellite connectivity

The Huawei Mate X3 is also rumored to feature next-generation satellite connectivity, which allows users to send and receive short messages via a direct satellite network. This feature is expected to be a significant enhancement over prior applications of the feature, as the phone is also said to support the sending of voice messages.

Performance

The Huawei Mate X3 will reportedly be powered by a Kirin 9000 chipset, according to an alleged 3C certification listing. This is the same chipset used in the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is known for its impressive performance and energy efficiency.

Battery life

The Mate X3 will likely run on Huawei’s latest operating system, HarmonyOS 2.0.1, which promises to be more efficient and user-friendly than previous versions. The device is also expected to have a 4,500mAh battery, which should provide enough power to last all day, even with heavy usage.

Display

The Huawei Mate X3 is expected to come with a PWM (pulse-width modulation) screen, which should help to reduce eye strain and improve battery life. The screen is also expected to have a high refresh rate, which should make for smooth scrolling and better overall performance.

Price

The Mate X3 is expected to be an improvement over the Huawei Mate X2, which was released in China in February 2021. The Huawei Mate X2 was priced at CNY 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It remains to be seen how much the Huawei Mate X3 will cost, but it is expected to be priced competitively with other high-end foldable smartphones.