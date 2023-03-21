Khan’s accusations fall flat as ‘agency man’ turns out to be his own

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has deleted a tweet in which he had shared a video where an ‘agency man’ could be seen provoking his workers ahead of his court appearance at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

The tweet, which featured a video that purportedly showed an ‘intelligence agent’ trying to incite PTI workers to commit acts of violence, was deleted a few hours after it was posted.

The former prime minister, in the tweet, had warned party workers to protest ‘peacefully and within the bounds of the constitution’.

“This man from the agency is trying to incite our workers to commit violence and is being unmasked,” Imran wrote.

The tweet was viewed by over 40,000 people before being removed.

The video, which is still available on other accounts, shows a man in a white shirt and office trousers engaged in a heated argument with party workers.

The man can be seen trying to incite the citizens to set fire to public properties.

However, the post was short-lived as it was removed by the former premier after a while. Social media users questioned why Khan had deleted the tweet.

Some believe that Khan may have realized that the man in the video was actually a member of his own.

Right after Imran had tweeted the clip, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif wrote that Imran Khan removed the video from his account as it might have put him in trouble resulting in a punitive action.

She went on to point out Imran Khan’s past actions - including attack on state’s functionaries and vandalism - and said that the PTI chief was now lecturing on peace.

Later, PML-N claimed that the man in the video was indeed a PTI worker.