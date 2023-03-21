New rain system likely to enter from today across country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a forecast that a new rain system is expected to enter the country today (Tuesday).

The Met Office stated, a strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Tuesday and will grip most parts of the country till Wednesday.

It said that scattered rain-wind-dust and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in various areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu from March 21 to 23.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are expected in various parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Kalat, Gwadar, Lasbella and Makran coast from tomorrow evening to March 24.

As per the forecast, there is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in other various regions, including Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, from today until Friday.

Rain in Karachi

Earlier, Karachi experienced rainfall in different areas on Monday evening following dusty winds. The rain was reported in Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and Baldia Town due to a localized weather system.

Furthermore, light rain was also reported in Federal B Area, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar