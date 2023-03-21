PTI leader among eight killed in firing on vehicle in Havelian

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Havelian Tehsil Nazim Atif Munsif Khan and seven others were killed in an attack on their vehicle on Monday.

Unidentified assailants opened fire as well as fired a rocket launcher on Khan’s vehicle when he was going back home.

The deceased were identified as PTI leader Khan, who belonged to Havelian city of Abbottabad district, his four security guards and three other party workers. Two people were reportedly critically injured.

A large contingent of police reached the site and was collecting evidence. It also launched an investigation into the mater.

The bodies and injured were being shifted to hospital.

Earlier, District Police Officer Umer Tufail had said there were six to seven victims in the firing incident.

Three of the vehicle occupants were killed on the spot, while the remaining victims burnt to death.

The DPO said eight to nine people were travelling in the car. The vehicle caught fire after its fuel tank exploded.

He was of the idea that the attack had all the elements of a personal enmity.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan also condemned the “attack” on Atif and said such an assault on a political leader was “very tragic”.