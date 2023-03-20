Arçelik, Dawlance establishes Global Research Center at NUST

Recently, Arçelik’s Executive Director of R&D - Mr. Emre Oğuz and the Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance (Pakistan) - Mr. Umer Ahsan Khan signed a historic agreement, at the NUST University in Islamabad, along with Pro-Rector RIC - Air vice Marshal (Retired) Dr. Rizwan Riaz.

The research centre was developed to train the qualified engineers in modern skills and to empower the workforce in Pakistan.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr Fatih Ebiçlioğlu, President of Consumer Durables at the parent company of Arcelik - Koç Holding, said, “Consistently creating value for our stakeholders, expanding and diversifying our global reach, and putting our customers first are the pillars of Koc Holding’s vision. We see Pakistan as a key developing market for local manufacturing, R&D and future export hubs. Pakistan is a very high-potential country in information technologies and is well on track to become a leader in STEM. We believe that the R&D center in NUST will serve to the strategic national objective of the country. Focusing on software development, this R&D center, marking first among our 30 R&D centers of Arçelik, will support the needs of all Arcelik subsidiaries worldwide.”

The electronics company plays an essential role in global home appliance company as their company possesses sustainable, innovative, smart, digital home solutions. Their technology which was recently introduced in Pakistan conserves 50 per cent energy resources, and also also is safe for the environment. While the Nature Lock technology in the refrigirators extends the life of veggies, decreasing food waste and costs to consumers, Vitamin Fresh technology in refrigerators increases vitamin preservation in the fruits and vegetables. Special washing cycles in Aqua Smart technology in their washing machines help save water. Dawlance’s cutting-edge technologies are the Blast Air Conditioner, which increases comfort and convenience by providing a 30% greater air flow. All product categories in Dawlance, including refrigerators/freezers, split air conditioners, washing machines, water dispensers, TVs, and small domestic appliances, are serviced by Arçelik’s R&D centre in Karachi (SDAs). All sides of product design and development, including as structural design, modelling and analysis, system design and testing, embedded software design, and design implementation, are staffed with experts.

The CEO of Dawlance - Umer Ahsan Khan stated that: “Arcelik’s partnership with NUST - the premier technology institute in Pakistan, shows our commitment to foster technological advancements in Pakistan and enable the professional development of the youth. Arçelik has been making healthy investments to foster research, modernize production and provide the highest quality products. The young engineers at NUST will gain valuable experiences, by learning about Arçelik’s global quality standards, regulatory compliance and best practices.”

“We are grateful to Arçelik for collaborating directly with NUST to exploit the research-centric environment of this prominent engineering college, to finish its ongoing and futuristic R&D initiatives,” stated Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Dr. Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector RIC of NUST.

As Arçelik expands its presence in Pakistan and other Asian nations, this partnership will allow for the development and testing of IT solutions for the home appliances category. Arçelik is doing this to demonstrate its confidence in the abilities and scientific potential of young people.

This effort will also support in developing creative solutions based on the demands of the Asian markets by providing better insights into the needs and preferences of the local consumer. Considerable amounts of data will be gathered and shared with the Arçelik team in order to investigate the potential for exporting IT solutions internationally.

The Arçelik team will be in charge of managing this project’s entire infrastructure and operating expenses. This project will also help in developing creative solutions based on the demands of the Asian markets by providing better insights into the needs and preferences of the local customer.