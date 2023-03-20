Movement of Afghans to be ‘restricted’ within country

The Pakistan government on Monday decided to restrict the movement of Afghan citizens and refugees within the country, as part of a new policy announced today.

Under the policy, the Afghan refugees will not be allowed to move freely just anywhere. Their movement will be subject to registration with their respective police stations.

According to SAMAA TV sources, it will be mandatory for the Afghan citizens to inform the relevant police station about their movement to another province or between cities.

The purpose of going to another city and the address they will be visiting will also have to be shared with the police station, sources said.

The sources said separate centers will be set up inside each police statin for this purpose.

The authorities decided that the data of all Afghan refugees will be collected at one place.

The sources said it was decided in the policy that the entry system at the border will be made more efficient.

The Afghans and refugees will have to return on the expiry of their visas or residence permits.

Sources said the Afghan refugees were given the deadline of Dec 30 to get themselves registered or leave if they do not.

However, 400,000 of the refugees failed to register themselves, following which the policy was devised.

UNHCR announcement on voluntary repatriation

A few days ago, the UNHCR Pakistan issued an advertisement for voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to their country.

As per the UNHCR policy, one member of each family will get $350 upon voluntary repatriation.