Ruling alliance decides to further tighten noose on Imran, PTI workers

The entire federal ruling alliance has come on one page against the negative politics of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The high-level meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, called Imran’s style of politics anarchic, and also raised questions on the behavior of the courts.

The gathering of coalition partners at the Prime Minister House decided to deal strictly with the elements spreading chaos, and bring Imran Khan to justice.

They questioned that if law was equal for all, why was Imran Khan above it? The participants also reviewed the situation related to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

The meeting was also briefed on violence perpetrated by PTI workers in Lahore and Islamabad. The PTI activists who spread chaos were ‘rented goons’, they alleged.

The meeting was briefed about the revelations made during the investigation of the arrested persons.

The participants recommended action against those participating in the vile campaign against the army chief, and agreed to continue actions according to the Constitution and the law.

The high-level meeting discussed the country’s political and economic situation. The participants also exchanged views on the purported audio leak allegedly featuring former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

They also raised suspicions over the politics of the PTI. The meeting condemned the language used against women by a former prime minister, as well the PTI’s alleged attacks on the police force.

The participants said Imran Khan makes excuses to avoid appearing in courts, his approach is harming the country, and alleged that insulting the institutions was a deliberate conspiracy of the PTI.

The ruling coalition leaders also raised questions on the conduct of the courts during the meeting. They vowed to take the country out of the crises together.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that the country cannot afford chaos and anarchy. He said all possible measures will be taken to facilitate the poor.

The meeting participants maintained that the masses stood united against troublemakers and with their institutions.

The meeting was atendd by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman; PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz; PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Sherry Rehman; Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from the MQM-P; Aftab Sherpao, Khalid Magsi, Mohsin Dawar, and Owais Noorani.

Consultations were held in two session – the first of which comprised political and the second security situation.

The second meeting was also attended by the army chief, the ISI chief and other officials.