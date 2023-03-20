Ruling alliance decides to enforce state writ, bring Imran to justice

The entire federal ruling alliance has come on one page against the negative politics of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The high-level meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, also decided to summon a joint session of parliament on March 22 where important decisions will be taken to ensure state writ.

The meeting called Imran Khan’s style of politics anarchic, and also raised questions on the behavior of courts.

A communique issued at the conclusion of the meeting said the gathering of coalition partners at the Prime Minister House decided to deal strictly with the elements spreading chaos, and bring Imran Khan to justice.

They questioned that if law was equal for all, why was Imran Khan above it? The participants also reviewed the situation related to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

The meeting was also briefed on violence perpetrated by PTI workers in Lahore and Islamabad. The PTI activists who spread chaos were ‘rented goons’, they alleged.

It was briefed about the revelations made during the investigation of the arrested persons.

The statement condemned the attacks and violence on police and Rangers allegedly on the orders of Imran Khan, adding the law enforcers were executing court orders.

It expressed alarm at the attack on state institutions and officials by mobs allegedly trained by banned organizations.

“This animosity towards the state cannot be tolerated,” the statement read. It added that there were evidence of the violence, and action should be taken according to law.

The participants recommended action against those participating in the vile campaign against the army chief, and agreed to continue actions according to the Constitution and the law.

It also condemned the campaign against foreign institutions, and decided to proceed as per law against such elements.

It maintained that such behavior cannot be tolerated; this is not freedom of speech.

The high-level meeting discussed the country’s political and economic situation. The participants also exchanged views on the purported audio leak allegedly featuring former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

They also raised suspicions over the politics of the PTI. The meeting condemned the language used against women by a former prime minister, as well the PTI’s alleged attacks on the police force.

The participants said Imran Khan makes excuses to avoid appearing in courts, his approach is harming the country, and alleged that insulting the institutions was a deliberate conspiracy of the PTI.

The ruling coalition leaders also raised questions on the conduct of the courts during the meeting. They vowed to take the country out of the crises together.

The treatment being meted out to Imran Khan and his associates is deepening the impression that law is not equal for everyone. The statement said double standards of justice are not acceptable in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that the country cannot afford chaos and anarchy. He said all possible measures will be taken to facilitate the poor.

The meeting participants maintained that the masses stood united against troublemakers and with their institutions.

The meeting was atendd by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman; PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz; PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Sherry Rehman; Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from the MQM-P; Aftab Sherpao, Khalid Magsi, Mohsin Dawar, and Owais Noorani.

Consultations were held in two session – the first of which comprised political and the second security situation.

The second meeting was also attended by the army chief, the ISI chief and other officials.