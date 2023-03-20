Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 7pm | SAMAA TV | 20th March 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7pm | SAMAA TV | 20th March 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7pm | SAMAA TV | 20th March 2023 Recommended Moshin Naqvi alleges presence of terrorists at Zaman Park, vows no leniency onward PM Shehbaz decries PTI’s ‘disgusting’ smear campaign against COAS Babar Azam to be honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on 23 March Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Ravish your wardrobes with GulAhmed’s extravagant Festive Eid Unstitched Collection 2023 Pakistani family sets Guinness World Record for same birthdays IMF puts damper on loan deal, sets new condition for Pakistan